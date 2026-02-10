Former Georgia National Guardsman sentenced for child enticement
ATLANTA - A former Georgia National Guardsman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to attempting to entice a child who had been kidnapped by others.
What we know:
William Eric Cooper, 46, of Adairsville, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a child on Aug. 25, 2025. He was sentenced this month by a federal judge.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said Cooper and a 15-year-old girl exchanged more than 1,000 messages. In those communications, Cooper attempted to arrange a meeting with the teenager, who lived in North Carolina. Prosecutors said he also encouraged her to create and send him sexually explicit videos of herself.
The backstory:
Federal officials began investigating Cooper after the girl was kidnapped in North Carolina by other men in February 2025. In March 2025, officials arrested Cooper and searched his home, where agents discovered more than 250 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse on his cellphone.
At the time of his arrest, Cooper was a member of the Georgia National Guard. He has since been given an "other than honorable discharge."
What's next:
A federal judge sentenced Cooper to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
The Source: Information in this article came from the U.S Attorney for the North District of Georgia's office via a press release.