1 dead after train collision in DeKalb County early Tuesday

The Brief A vehicle collided with a CSX train early Tuesday in DeKalb County. One person was killed and another was injured. The crash happened near Avondale Estates shortly before 2 a.m.



A collision involving a CSX train and a vehicle early Tuesday resulted in at least one death, according to officials.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the North Clarendon Avenue and Ponce de Leon railroad crossing in DeKalb County, near Avondale Estates.

One person inside the vehicle was killed, and another was injured.

The passenger side of the vehicle appeared to sustain the most damage.

No one on the train was injured.

What they're saying:

CSX released the following statement:

At approximately 1:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 10, a CSX train came in contact with an occupied vehicle at the N. Clarendon Avenue and Ponce De Leon Avenue crossing in Scottdale, Georgia. DeKalb County Public Safety quickly responded to the scene and reported two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. One was fatally injured while the other was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. There were no injuries to the crew. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of those involved, and the injured person’s condition remains unknown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.