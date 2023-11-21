President Biden orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Rosalynn Carter; Kemp orders State of Emergency

article

President Biden has ordered that all flags at U.S. government buildings and military bases to be flown at half-staff starting Nov. 25 in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died on Nov. 19.

The flags will be flown at half-staff from Saturday until sunset on the day of Carter's interment.

According to the Carter Center, the former first lady died "peacefully with family by her side" at her rural home in Plains. She was 96 years old at the time of her death.

Throughout her life as First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn Carter exemplified hope, warmth, and a steadfast commitment to doing all she could to address many of our society's greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for all; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities. Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism.

As a mark of respect for the memory of Rosalynn Carter, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions from November 25, 2023, until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also ordered that the flag for the United States and the flag for the State of Georgia be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds from Nov. 27 through sunset Nov. 29. the day of Carter's internment.

Additionally, Kemp has declared a State of Emergency related to the death of Mrs. Carter. According to the executive order, the purpose of the State of Emergency is to allow state resources to be used to meet the personnel and logistical challenged presented in executing Mrs. Carter's final farewell and internment. The executive order dictates that the Georgia Department of Defense provide up to 50 Georgia National Guard troops to assist as needed. This State of Emergency order will coexist with the State of Emergency order that was issued in response to current inflation.