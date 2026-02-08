Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. makes cameo during Super Bowl halftime show

article

The Brief Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made a guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance. The Braves took to X to highlight their star outfielder. Other stars featured in the performance included Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.



Braves Country got a surprise during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LX halftime show.

What they're saying:

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made a guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s performance, which paid homage to his Puerto Rican heritage.

The Braves posted to X spotlighting the Venezuelan native during his cameo.

The halftime special featured other big names, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Many fans were left talking about a couple who appeared to get married during the show.

Before the big game, Acuña posted an Instagram story with a Bad Bunny song in the tag.

What's next:

The Braves will take on the Kansas City Royals in their home opener on Mar. 27. Spring training begins in February.