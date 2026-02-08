Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. makes cameo during Super Bowl halftime show
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Braves Country got a surprise during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LX halftime show.
What they're saying:
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made a guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s performance, which paid homage to his Puerto Rican heritage.
The Braves posted to X spotlighting the Venezuelan native during his cameo.
.@ronaldacunajr24. That’s it. That’s the Tweet. https://t.co/wdCyqaxS9G pic.twitter.com/aHJoqZjj7g— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 9, 2026
The halftime special featured other big names, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.
Many fans were left talking about a couple who appeared to get married during the show.
Before the big game, Acuña posted an Instagram story with a Bad Bunny song in the tag.
What's next:
The Braves will take on the Kansas City Royals in their home opener on Mar. 27. Spring training begins in February.
The Source: Information in this report comes from watching Super Bowl LX and the Braves X account.