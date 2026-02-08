Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. makes cameo during Super Bowl halftime show

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 8, 2026 9:45pm EST
The Brief

    • Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made a guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
    • The Braves took to X to highlight their star outfielder.
    • Other stars featured in the performance included Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Braves Country got a surprise during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LX halftime show. 

What they're saying:

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made a guest appearance during Bad Bunny’s performance, which paid homage to his Puerto Rican heritage.

RELATED: Bad Bunny takes center stage for Super Bowl halftime show

The Braves posted to X spotlighting the Venezuelan native during his cameo.  

The halftime special featured other big names, including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Many fans were left talking about a couple who appeared to get married during the show.

Before the big game, Acuña posted an Instagram story with a Bad Bunny song in the tag. 

What's next:

The Braves will take on the Kansas City Royals in their home opener on Mar. 27. Spring training begins in February. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from watching Super Bowl LX and the Braves X account.  

