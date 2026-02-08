19-year-old found shot to death on Kings Highway; deputies make arrest

The Brief A 19-year-old girl was found shot to death on Kings Highway over the weekend. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a person in connection with the girl's death. Authorities have not publicly identified the young woman who died.



What we know:

Douglas County deputies responded to the area of Kings Highway and Central Church around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found a 19-year-old girl suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office said Sunday that an arrest has been made in connection with the girl's death.

Additional details are expected to be released on Monday.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the person they arrested or any of the circumstances they believe led to the woman's death.

The identity of the 19-year-old has not yet been publicly confirmed.