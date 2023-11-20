Habitat for Humanity remembers Rosalynn Carter for decades of volunteer service

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is being remembered for her tireless work with numerous organizations, including Habitat for Humanity. Over the years, she and her former President Jimmy Carter helped build homes around the world.

It was a common sight to see Rosalynn Carter alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, at Habitat for Humanity build sites. They would wear jeans and work gloves, carrying a saw or hammer in their hands.

"They were out here volunteering just like everyone else," said Alan Ferguson, President of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

(Credit: Habitat for Humanity)

The first time the Carters volunteered with Habitat was in 1984 in Americus, where Habitat for Humanity was founded. They became regulars at work sites and not long after that, the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project was formed. It's been called a week-long home building blitz, like the one that took place in Edgewood in 1988.

"Rosalynn Carter and former President Jimmy Carter came here to Atlanta to this neighborhood in Edgewood and within a week, we built 20 homes for well-deserving, hardworking families," said Ferguson.

In addition to the physical labor, the Carters were tireless advocates and active fundraisers. They helped the organization grow on a global level. Habitat officials say Mrs. Carter was a champion and strong voice for affordable and safe housing for all.

"They really elevated the profile of Habitat for Humanity and really allowed us to have a global recognition and awareness for our mission," said Ferguson.

(Credit: Habitat for Humanity)

For more than 30 years, the Carters built houses and changed lives around the world by creating opportunities for people to own their own home.

"They volunteered and built homes in over 14 countries, interacted with over 100,000 volunteers and – through their efforts and bringing folks along – actually had a hand in building almost 4,500 homes around the world, so they had a tremendous impact," said Ferguson.

In August, Habitat for Humanity in Atlanta celebrated the legacy and dedication of the Carters by building four new homes in Browns Mill Village and naming the streets "Carter Way."

"The impression they made on our homeowners lives on to this day," said Ferguson.