Carter family meets mural artist who etched Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter into Freedom Park

As tributes continue to pour in for Rosalynn Carter, the Carter family met with the artist who produced a mural honoring the former first lady and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter. The work of art is etched into the grass at Freedom Park, near Little Five Points.

This mural, made from the earth, is best seen from the sky.

"If you see it from above, it’s just so cool," said Jason Carter, the former first couple’s grandson. "There’s no doubt that if she is, in fact, looking down, this is what she’d want to see."

A portrait of Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter is etched into the grass of Freedom Park. (Artist credit: Stan Herd and team)

Jason Carter and the couple’s daughter, Amy Carter, met with the artist at the park.

"Stan Herd is an amazing artist and this is an amazing contribution."

The Carter family thanks Stan Herd, the artist who etched Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter into the grass at Freedom Park.

Rosalynn Carter died over the weekend, shortly after her family announced she had entered home hospice care.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were married for 77 years. They were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

The family is still trying to find a way to cope.

"We’re all sad. We’re dealing with all of this in our own ways," Jason Carter said.

The former president, now 99, is coming to terms with life without the woman he loved all those years.

"We’re worried about him. He’s now spent three days without her, and we don’t think he ever planned to have done that," Jason Carter said.