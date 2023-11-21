Artist creates massive portrait of Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter at Freedom Park

A larger-than-life mural commemorating the life and legacy of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is now on full display at Freedom Park.

The Earthworks mural created by artist Stan Herd depicts both Mrs. Carter and former President Jimmy Carter using natural materials like grass, earth, and more.

The mural sits at the east end of John Lewis Freedom Parkway, blocks from the Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Herd and his team had been working with the city of Atlanta and the Cater family on the tribute for the last few months and says his art director was applying the finishing touches when they got the news that Rosalynn Carter had passed away.

"It is a momentous privilege to serve now as not just tribute, but also memorial of the powerful woman Rosalynn was," Herd wrote on Facebook.

Herd had previously worked with the city to create a massive art tribute to civil rights leader and former Georgia Sen. John Lewis and poet Maya Angelou.

Carter died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health, the Carter Center announced over the weekend. The statement said she "died peacefully, with family by her side" at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home in Plains.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said in the statement. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.