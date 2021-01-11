'Earthwork' tribute to John Lewis unveiled in Atlanta

A new tribute to the civil rights legend John Lewis has been unveiled in an Atlanta park.

SKYFOX Drone flew over the new tribute to Lewis that currently is in Freedom Park in Atlanta.

Kansas-born artist Stan Herd created the "Earthwork" of the late congressman using only natural materials to fashion the portrait, which you can find at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and North Avenue.

Herd says he used natural grass clipping devices to carve the lines of Lewis' face and other materials to add texture and color.

The artist had previously made "Earthworks" of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

