Visitors from across the country pay respects to Rosalynn Carter at the Carter Center

People from across the country visited The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta on Monday.

Audrey Meas and Gian Andiojo paused to sign a condolence book for the Carter family in honor of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia.

"Actually, we have been planning to visit the library for the past week now," Meas told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "So yesterday, before I booked it, that's when we heard the news. We were saddened, but at the same time, we were really honored to be here to honor their legacy."

The Carters' humanitarian work spans generations and serves as an inspiration to the pair, who traveled to Atlanta for volunteer work.

"We are actually here to do voluntary work for our church, and we are here to help out the community, just like the Carter family. Just like Mrs. Carter," Adiojo explained.

Just like Mrs. Carter, a true servant leader who earned great admiration for her mental health advocacy and years of philanthropic work.

"It is a sad time," said Rick Olson. "It's wonderful to see the impact that she had in life. The Habitat for Humanity is the thing that sticks in my mind as they left the presidency. The wonderful work that they did within that."

Arizona resident Greg Stock reflected on the Carters' great partnership during their 77 years of marriage, as President and First Lady, and in the decades that followed.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter wear traditional Ghanaian attire during a visit to Northern Ghana to view Carter Center health campaigns to eradicate Guinea worm disease and eliminate trachoma, on February 8, 2007. (Credit: The Carter Center)

"And I always liked that he said they were partners. I get a little emotional about it," Stock said.

An emotional time for many, whose thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family in their time of sorrow.

People from all over the country visited the Carter Center Monday to pay their respects to the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

"Condolences, of course. No matter what age the family is grieving and my sincerest sympathies," visitor Stella Buno said.

