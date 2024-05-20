Man shot at Stone Mountain area apartment complex, shooter cooperating with police

article

Police in DeKalb County say a neighbors’ dispute sent one man to the hospital with gunshot injuries on Monday.

Officers were dispatched at around 4:18 p.m. to the Affinitee at Stone Mountain off Memorial Drive. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a man in his 40s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooter remained at the scene and was cooperating with the police. The shooter’s name has not been released.

Charges have not been announced.