Dalton man kills wife, girlfriend, then turns gun on himself, police say

The Brief Dalton police are investigating a double murder-suicide allegedly involving a man, his wife, and his girlfriend. Surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect leaving one woman's apartment, leading detectives to track his movements to another apartment complex where the bodies of a second woman and the suspect were found. All names are withheld until the families have been notified.



Dalton police are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide allegedly involving a man, his wife and his girlfriend.

What we know:

Police say they were tipped off to the tragedy when one of the victims' coworkers said they hadn't heard from her in days.

So, officials turned up at an apartment on Murray Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday to perform a welfare check. No one answered the door. The staff at the apartment complex had to let the officers in.

When they got inside, they found the woman's body. She had been shot in the head.

That discovery opened a larger investigation in which detectives obtained surveillance video that allegedly showed a suspect leaving the woman's apartment at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives tracked the suspect's movements. They later found his car parked outside an apartment complex on Shadow Lane.

While waiting for a search warrant for a specific unit at this complex, police said they saw a man using a key to get inside. After brief questioning, they discovered he was the second victim's father and had come to check on her after not hearing from her for a few days.

That day, he found her dead inside the apartment, with another man who had also been shot to death.

Police said they have reason to believe the man had shot and killed his wife at home, before driving to his girlfriend's apartment to kill her, and then himself.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to this devastating series of events.

None of their names will be released until all families have been notified of the tragedy.

What's next:

This investigation is ongoing. More information could be released soon.