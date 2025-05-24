Henry County rolls out anti-fraud notification system

If someone attempts to defraud you, Henry County officials want you to know right away. That's why they've introduced the Filing Activity Notification System – or, FANS, for short.

What we know:

Property fraud is on the rise and Henry County wants to get ahead of it.

If someone messes with your personal property records or tries to pretend they're you, FANS will send you an alert right away so you can keep a closer eye on what's happening.

To use FANS, all you have to do is sign up online. You can also watch a video about the system for more information.