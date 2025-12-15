Father charged after DeKalb child accidentally shoots self
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a DeKalb County child who accidentally shot themselves Sunday has been charged, according to police.
What we know:
DeKalb County police officers arrested Brandon Spruill, 34, on charges of reckless conduct and cruelty to children.
The backstory:
Police said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.
The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
So far, police have not said how the child accessed the gun, who was supervising the child or if charges will come from the incident.
Local perspective:
Just this year alone, multiple parents have been charged or pleaded guilty after children accidentally harmed or killed themselves.
What you can do:
The DeKalb County Police Department reminded people that they offer free gun safes available at any of its precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend.
"Let’s work together to make this a safe, happy holiday season," a department spokesperson said.
