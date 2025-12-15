Father charged after DeKalb child accidentally shoots self

article

The Brief A DeKalb County girl accidentally shot herself Sunday, according to police. Her father, Brandon Spruill, now faces charges in connection to the shooting. The girl is expected to survive.



What we know:

DeKalb County police officers arrested Brandon Spruill, 34, on charges of reckless conduct and cruelty to children.

The backstory:

Police said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

So far, police have not said how the child accessed the gun, who was supervising the child or if charges will come from the incident.

Local perspective:

Just this year alone, multiple parents have been charged or pleaded guilty after children accidentally harmed or killed themselves.

What you can do:

The DeKalb County Police Department reminded people that they offer free gun safes available at any of its precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend.

"Let’s work together to make this a safe, happy holiday season," a department spokesperson said.