Expand / Collapse search

Father charged after DeKalb child accidentally shoots self

By
Updated  December 15, 2025 10:38am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Brandon Spruill

The Brief

    • A DeKalb County girl accidentally shot herself Sunday, according to police.
    • Her father, Brandon Spruill, now faces charges in connection to the shooting.
    • The girl is expected to survive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a DeKalb County child who accidentally shot themselves Sunday has been charged, according to police. 

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers arrested Brandon Spruill, 34, on charges of reckless conduct and cruelty to children. 

The backstory:

Police said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon. 

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

What we don't know:

So far, police have not said how the child accessed the gun, who was supervising the child or if charges will come from the incident.

Local perspective:

Just this year alone, multiple parents have been charged or pleaded guilty after children accidentally harmed or killed themselves. 

What you can do:

The DeKalb County Police Department reminded people that they offer free gun safes available at any of its precincts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend. 

"Let’s work together to make this a safe, happy holiday season," a department spokesperson said. 

The Source: The limited information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department. Officials said they would update FOX 5 when there was more information. 

DeKalb CountyNews