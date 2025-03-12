Child shot in Henry County airlifted to hospital

Henry County police are investigating a shooting involving a small child.

What we know:

It happened in the 200 block of Robin Hood Lane in Hampton at around noon Wednesday.

The Henry County Fire Rescue Units treated the victim, who has only been identified so far as a "small child."

Henry County police are investigating a shooting in Hampton involving a "small child."

The victim was then airlifted to the hospital for further treatment.

The residence where this happened has since been secured by Henry County police.

This investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

A resident in the area said law enforcement would not allow neighbors to travel through the area.

Henry County police are investigating a shooting in Hampton involving a "small child."