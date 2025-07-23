5-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting | What we know

Police in DeKalb County are investigating the deadly shooting of a young child at an apartment complex near Interstate 20 and Wesley Chapel Road.

What we know:

Officers were called out at around 2:30 p.m. to The Village at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes located along Pleasant Point Drive.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 5-year-old child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

Police said there was no danger to the public, despite the incident.

What we don't know:

Few details are being released at this time.

The child hasn't been identified.

There is currently no information available regarding the shooter or shooters.