5-year-old killed in DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating the deadly shooting of a young child at an apartment complex near Interstate 20 and Wesley Chapel Road.
What we know:
Officers were called out at around 2:30 p.m. to The Village at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes located along Pleasant Point Drive.
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found a 5-year-old child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
What they're saying:
Police said there was no danger to the public, despite the incident.
Police investigate a deadly shooting at The Village at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes located along Pleasant Point Drive in DeKalb County on July 23, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Few details are being released at this time.
The child hasn't been identified.
There is currently no information available regarding the shooter or shooters.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.