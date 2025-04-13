Baby killed in Atlanta apartment shooting near Grady, police say

article

A baby was shot to death at an apartment complex in downtown Atlanta late Sunday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 100 Bell Street SE, close to Grady Memorial Hospital and Selena S. Butler Park.

What we don't know:

Not much else is known about the incident.

There has been no word yet on how this happened or whether anyone is facing charges.

