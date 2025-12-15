'Preventative' lockdown ends at Newton County schools
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Newton County schools said all of its campuses were on a "preventative" lockdown Monday morning.
What we know:
The school district didn't mention why, but FOX 5 has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.
The district said all schools returned to normal following the lockdown.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this article came from a Newton County schools officials emailing FOX 5.