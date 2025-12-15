Five apartments destroyed in DeKalb County fire

The Brief Five apartments were destroyed in a fire Monday on Ashley Place in DeKalb County. Fire crews brought the blaze under control within an hour, with hot spots still being extinguished. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire; adjoining units may have smoke damage.



Five apartments were destroyed after an early morning fire Monday, according to officials.

What we know:

DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to the complex on Ashley Place around 10 a.m. Firefighters said flames and smoke were extremely heavy when they arrived.

FOX 5 cameras captured flames shooting through the roof, with most of the fire appearing to be on the top floor.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Flames ripped through 5 apartments in DeKalb County on Monday. (FOX 5)

Captain Jaeson Daniels said crews got the fire under control within an hour. By 11:30 a.m., firefighters were extinguishing hot spots, and teams plan to remain on scene until the fire is fully out.

While only five apartments were directly damaged by the fire, Daniels said adjoining units may have smoke damage.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

What they're saying:

Daniels praised firefighters for their quick response — especially given the fire’s size and the extremely cold temperatures.

He also noted that fire activity tends to increase this time of year.

"People are at home more during the holidays, and we see things happen more often," Daniels said. "Be diligent on being safe while at home."

He said causes this time of year often include cooking, heating equipment, or Christmas lights.