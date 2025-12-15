Delta adds extra flights to help Dawgs fans travel to playoff games

The Brief Delta is adding extra flights for Georgia Bulldog playoff games. Additional routes include Atlanta–Miami, Atlanta–New Orleans, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Delta urges fans to book quickly because these flights fill up fast.



Delta Air Lines is giving Georgia Bulldog fans an early Christmas gift — more chances to see their team on the road.

What we know:

The airline is adding extra flights so Dawgs fans can more easily travel to UGA’s playoff games, including additional service between Atlanta and Miami and Atlanta and New Orleans.

The specific flights will take off on Dec. 31 from Atlanta and head back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 2

Dig deeper:

Delta is also adding flights for the Ohio State game in Dallas and the Indiana matchup in Los Angeles.

What you can do:

But the airline warns these flights sell out fast, encouraging fans to book early to avoid missing out.