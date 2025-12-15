Gwinnett County apartment fire displaces 2 dozen people

The Brief A fire at the Las Palmas Apartments damaged six units and displaced about 30 people. Four units were destroyed and two were heavily damaged; no injuries were reported. Officials say the fire started in a second-story unit where smoke alarms were not working.



Two dozen people have been displaced following a Sunday night fire at a Gwinnett County apartment complex, according to officials.

What we know:

The Gwinnett County Fire Department said firefighters responded to the Las Palmas Apartments at 2113 Seasons Parkway around 10:03 p.m. after multiple 911 calls about a fire. When they arrived, firefighters said the three-story apartment building had heavy fire and smoke coming from it.

Firefighters used ground hoses and aerial apparatus to fight the flames. By 10:31 p.m., officials said the fire was under control.

According to fire officials, the fire affected six apartment units. Four were a total loss, and two had heavy damage. The fire did not spread to the adjacent building.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but 30 people have been displaced. Officials said a person who lived in one of the apartments told firefighters they heard a "pop" noise, went to check it out, and discovered the fire. That person then alerted everyone in the building.

Dig deeper:

Officials said there were no working smoke alarms in the apartments affected by the fire.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators said the fire began in the back of a second-story unit, but the cause has not yet been determined.