Rosalynn Carter: Great nephew remembers former first lady as 'servant leader'

Rosalynn Carter wore many hats throughout her life, like first lady and humanitarian. But for some, she was just simply Aunt Rosalynn. Her family was an important part of her life and now, days after her passing, they are mourning their matriarch.

"Everybody's doing very well and doing as good as expected to be at this moment," said Bud Fuller, Carter’s great nephew.

Fuller says this loss, while not unexpected, still hurts.

"It's just very sad to see her go, but we know she's in a much better place now," he said.

UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Jimmy Carter, amidst his family, kisses his wife Rosalynn at the National Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Carter leaves behind a lasting legacy. She will be remembered as a champion of mental healthcare, for her humanitarian work and her efforts to improve care for the elderly.

"As humble as she has been, the example that she set for our community to be a servant leader, and that's to serve first," Fuller said. "Through your servant leadership, you will be a leader after that, doing everything you can do to positively impact your community and make the world a better place."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Rosalynn Carter volunteers (Credit: Habitat for Humanity)

With less than a week till Georgia officially begins honoring Carter, her family is on a mission to make sure her life’s work is on full display.

"We do have three days to celebrate her, but I don't think those three days are going to encompass all of her accomplishments that she's had in her life," Fuller said.