Severe storms Wednesday could bring damaging winds, hail to Georgia

The Brief Summer thunderstorms are returning to Georgia, with increased humidity and severe weather risks, including damaging winds and hail, particularly in eastern zones. High temperatures and humidity will persist, with heat index values potentially reaching 105 degrees, prompting advisories for heat-related precautions. Daily storm chances are increasing, with peak probabilities of 60-80% from Wednesday through Friday, affecting cities like Atlanta, Rome, and Athens, and cooling centers are opening in Atlanta to help residents cope with the heat.



After several days of sunshine and dry skies, summer thunderstorms are set to return across Georgia, bringing with them increased humidity, the risk of severe weather, and potentially dangerous heat through early next week.

Afternoon thunderstorm threat in Georgia

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Johnathan Stacey said the familiar "rinse and repeat" summer pattern is settling back in. "The [rain] chances really go up for tomorrow," Stacey said on Tuesday afternoon. "For our extreme eastern zones, there's a level one out of five risk for severe storms—damaging wind gusts and some small pockets of hail can't be ruled out."

Stacey noted that while overnight hours should remain quiet, scattered showers could begin in far north Georgia by mid-morning Wednesday. The heaviest rain and storm activity is expected to develop between 1 p.m. and the evening rush hour. "They come and they go—15 minutes, 45 minutes—they’re in, they’re out," Stacey said.

The forecast calls for increasing daily storm chances, with peak probabilities reaching 60 to 80 percent from Wednesday through Friday across much of the region, including Atlanta, Rome, Athens, Gainesville, LaGrange, and Eatonton. Some areas could receive between a half-inch to two inches of rain by Sunday, although totals will vary widely.

Heat and humidity add to the risks

Dig deeper:

Despite the return of rain, temperatures are expected to remain high. Daily highs will hover in the upper 80s to mid-90s through the weekend, and heat index values could soar as high as 105 degrees across central and eastern Georgia. The National Weather Service advises taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Heat index across Georgia

Local perspective:

The forecast calls for increasing afternoon thunderstorm chances across Georgia cities:

Atlanta forecast:

Wednesday: 60% chance of storms after 3 p.m., high near 93.

Thursday–Friday: Up to 80% chance of storms with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Weekend: Slightly drier with 30–50% chances of storms and highs near 93.

Rome forecast:

Wednesday–Friday: 60–80% chance of thunderstorms daily, with highs near 88–93 and lows around 70–71.

Saturday–Monday: Rain chances gradually tapering to 30–40%.

Athens forecast:

Wednesday–Friday: Highs in the low 90s with storm chances peaking Thursday afternoon.

Weekend: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon storms possible.

Gainesville forecast:

Wednesday–Friday: Daily rain and storm chances near 70–80%, high temperatures ranging from 87 to 90.

Sunday–Monday: Slightly lower chances, highs around 91–92.

LaGrange forecast & Eatonton forecast:

Wednesday–Saturday: Highs around 90–93 with storm chances peaking Thursday and Friday.

Sunday–Monday: Slightly drier, highs climbing toward the mid-90s.

Beating the Atlanta heat

Why you should care:

Heat index values are expected to reach 100–105 degrees in central and eastern Georgia through Saturday, with the potential for Heat Advisories to be issued. The National Weather Service urges residents to take precautions during peak afternoon hours, including staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activity.

Stay indoors during peak heat (11 a.m.–4 p.m.) if possible

Wear light, breathable clothing

Stay hydrated and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles

Keep an eye on weather alerts for storm activity each afternoon

Cooling centers to open

What you can do:

Atlanta: The City of Atlanta will be opening a cooling center as temperatures begin to rise across the city. The cooling center will be located at Selena S. Butler Park, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. Bottled water will be provided in the cooling center.

Weather tomorrow

What's next:

Overall, the pattern suggests brief but locally intense downpours, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, a typical hallmark of Georgia’s summer season. Forecasters urge residents to stay weather-aware and prepared for rapidly changing conditions.