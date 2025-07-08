Atlanta's iconic Jackson Street Bridge to get major safety improvements

The Brief Atlanta officials are breaking ground on safety and accessibility upgrades to the city's iconic Jackson Street Bridge on Tuesday morning. The bridge is one of the most popular photo spots in Atlanta because of its view of the downtown skyline. The $600,000 project includes expanded pedestrian areas and a bike connection between the Freedom Parkway and Baker-Highland trails.



Atlanta's iconic Jackson Street Bridge is getting major upgrades.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday morning to start work on much-needed safety improvements for pedestrians.

MORE: Atlanta's iconic Jackson Street Bridge to undergo radical redesign

What we know:

The bridge is often filled with people taking photos and videos of Atlanta's skyline.

While the view from the Jackson Street Bridge is breathtaking, the narrow sidewalk on the bridge makes getting that perfect photo a bit dangerous.

Courtesy of Department of City Planning; Atlanta City Studio

Back in 2018, a car slammed into two men filming a music video on the bridge in the middle of the night. Thankfully, everyone survived.

City leaders have been working for years to secure the funding to make the bridge safer for pedestrians and bikers.

The transformation project is expected to cost around $600,000. The money will be split between the 5th District and the city's Department of Transportation.

Officials say the project will not only expand the dedicated pedestrian area beyond the existing sidewalks, but also add new bike lane linking linking the Freedom Parkway Trail to the Baker-Highland Trail.

What they're saying:

Speaking to FOX 5 in 2024 about the project, Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said the plan would protect pedestrians and most likely safe lives.

"The idea is to put in a protective cycle track, and have a larger sidewalk, and have it actually be a protected space between cars and people on their bikes or on foot," Bakhtiari said.

What's next:

City officials will host a groundbreaking ceremony on the improvement project on the bridge at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bakhtiari believes the project will be finished before Atlanta hosts the World Cup.