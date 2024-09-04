Apalachee High School shooting: What we know about the suspected shooter

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the shooter who killed two teachers, two students, and injured at least nine others at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning as a 14-year-old student.

During a press conference, the GBI named Colt Gray as the shooter.

Investigators say he entered the building at around 10:20 a.m. and opened fire.

RELATED STORIES

Law enforcement officers responded immediately and encountered the shooter, who dropped his weapon and surrendered.

Gray has reportedly been interviewed by investigators, but a motive behind the shooting has not been revealed.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.