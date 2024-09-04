Apalachee High School shooting: What we know about the suspected shooter
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the shooter who killed two teachers, two students, and injured at least nine others at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning as a 14-year-old student.
During a press conference, the GBI named Colt Gray as the shooter.
Investigators say he entered the building at around 10:20 a.m. and opened fire.
Law enforcement officers responded immediately and encountered the shooter, who dropped his weapon and surrendered.
Gray has reportedly been interviewed by investigators, but a motive behind the shooting has not been revealed.
FOX 5 is working to gather more details.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.