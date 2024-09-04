Expand / Collapse search

Apalachee High School shooting: What we know about the suspected shooter

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 4, 2024 5:13pm EDT
Barrow County
Apalachee High School shooting suspect identified | full press conference

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspected shooter at Apalachee High School as 14-year-od Colt Gray, a student at the school. Officials also provided details on the four people killed. Two were students and two were teachers.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the shooter who killed two teachers, two students, and injured at least nine others at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning as a 14-year-old student. 

During a press conference, the GBI named Colt Gray as the shooter. 

Investigators say he entered the building at around 10:20 a.m. and opened fire. 

Law enforcement officers responded immediately and encountered the shooter, who dropped his weapon and surrendered. 

Gray has reportedly been interviewed by investigators, but a motive behind the shooting has not been revealed. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.