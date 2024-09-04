Apalachee High School Shooting: Reactions to shooting from White House, state leaders etc.

Statements are starting to pour in after a shooting on Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in Barrow County. At this time, Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith confirmed there are multiple victims, but has not given information on their conditions.

RELATED STORY: Apalachee High School: Multiple shooting victims at high school, one person arrested

Statement from President Joe Biden on Shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia

Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed. What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart. Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.

We are closely coordinating with officials at the federal, state and local level, and are grateful for the first responders who brought the suspect into custody and prevented further loss of life.

Ending this gun violence epidemic is personal to me. It’s why I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most meaningful gun safety bill in decades – and have announced dozens of gun safety executive actions. I also established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Harris. We’ve made significant progress, but this crisis requires even more.

After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation. We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart.

Additionally, Vice President Harris was also briefed on the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School. She will receive regular updates from her staff as additional information becomes available. The Biden-Harris administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the shooting at a rally in New Hampshire.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement shortly after the news broke:

Mayor Andre Dickens has also issued a statement:

Statement from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is asking for everyone to pray for the students, staff and families at Apalachee High School:

Statement from Rep. Mike Collins:

Statement from State School Superintendent Richard Woods:

Statement from Georgia's Speaker of the House Jon Burns:

Statement from Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock:

Statement from Congresswoman Nikema Williams:

Statement from Rep. Buddy Carter:

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, sent the following statement:



"We, the members of the Georgia Association of Educators, send our wishes for healing, peace and comfort for the students, educators, and community of Apalachee High School.

We enter our schools each day believing that they are the safest places in our community and once again, that trust has been shattered.

In the coming days, we are prepared to work together to rebuild that trust and ensure that the resources are available to meet the needs of students, families, and educators as they grieve and heal."

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, sent the following statement:

"All students deserve safe and welcoming learning environments free from gun violence. Schools should be the safest places in any community. But just as the new school year gets underway, lives have been shattered by yet another tragic mass shooting – this time at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

"We grieve for the students, educators, and families in the Winder community. We cannot – and will not – normalize mass shootings. We remain committed to ending gun violence and to demanding our elected leaders enact gun safety measures that make it safe for everyone to walk to school, attend church, or shop at a grocery store without fear of violence. We owe that to our children."

Statement from Superintendent Ragsdale on tragedy in Barrow County:

"As we are learning of the tragic shooting in Barrow County, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by this senseless violence.I am so incredibly thankful for our school district police officers and all first responders who work to shield and protect our students and staff every single day."- Chris Ragsdale