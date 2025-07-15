Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County
article
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
What we know:
Police said Samantha Mendoza Castellan walked away from her apartment in the Summit Station apartment complex in the 3000 block of Satellite Boulevard between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
She was last seen wearing bell-bottom blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt with the words "Los Angeles" and a picture of Ice Cube on it.
Her family reported her missing around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.
What you can do:
If you know where the girl is or see her, call detectives at 770-513-5300.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Gwinnett County Police Department.