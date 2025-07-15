Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Gwinnett County

By
Published  July 15, 2025 4:00pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Samantha Mendoza Castellan went missing from the Summit Station apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth. 
    • Police said they believe she walked away from her apartment between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
    • If you know where the girl is or see her, call detectives at 770-513-5300. 

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

What we know:

Police said Samantha Mendoza Castellan walked away from her apartment in the Summit Station apartment complex in the 3000 block of Satellite Boulevard between 3 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing bell-bottom blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt with the words "Los Angeles" and a picture of Ice Cube on it.

Her family reported her missing around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

What you can do:

If you know where the girl is or see her, call detectives at 770-513-5300. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

Gwinnett CountyNews