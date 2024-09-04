Apalachee High School: Massive police presence at school

Apalachee High School in Winder in Barrow County is currently on hard lockdown.

According to school officials, the school was put on hard lockdown after reports were received about gunfire.

FOX 5 Atlanta has received multiple phone calls and messages about a possible shooting and has a crew on the way to the scene.

SkyFOX 5 is flying over the scene and emergency responders can be seen treating people at the school. One person was observed being loaded into a helicopter to be transported to a hospital.

There are dozens of law enforcement officers at the school.

According to U.S. News & World Report, there are approximately 1,900 students enrolled at the school. It is one of two high schools in the Barrow County Public Schools district.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.