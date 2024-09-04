Expand / Collapse search

PHOTOS: Apalachee High School mass shooting | Sept. 4, 2024

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 5:06pm EDT
Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A mass shooting took place Sept. 4 at Apalachee High School just outside of Winder in Barrow County. Four people – 2 teachers and 2 students – were killed. Nine others were injured. A 14-year-old suspect – Colt Gray – was arrested at the school by police. 

