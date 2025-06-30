Chemical odor causes evacuation of GSU science building, officials say

article

Officials have given the all-clear at a Georgia State University science building after a possible HAZMAT situation overnight.

Atlanta Fire Rescue tells FOX 5 that they responded to the science building on Piedmont Avenue on Sunday night.

What we know:

According to officials, fire crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a "chemical odor" in the building.

The building was evacuated while crews checked for potential chemical spills.

Thankfully, officials say no hazardous materials were found, and the situation was under control.

No one was injured in the incident.

What's next:

Authorities say they are monitoring the situation.