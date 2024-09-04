Apalachee High School shooting victims | What we know

Officials have released the names of the two teachers and two students killed during Wednesday's shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

The GBI identified the victims as Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, both math teachers, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14-years-old.

Richard Apsinwall: Dedicated coach

Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall was a math teacher and assistant football coach for the Apalachee Wildcats.

Richard Aspinwal (Supplied)

The 39-year-old Aspinwall is the team's defensive coordinator, being hired in 2023.

"It's just so hard to think that somebody that you spent so much time with, because this is my second year with coach, but spending so much time, like family basically," said sophomore football player, Isaiah Hooks. "So, turning around, knowing that he's not going to be there."

He was previously at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. The Mountain View HS Athletics posted a heartfelt message on its Facebook page:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Mountain View High School teacher and coach Ricky Aspinwall, who lost his life at Apalachee High School today. Mountain View extends its deepest condolences to the entire Apalachee High School community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time."

The Rome native was also previously a teacher at Dunwoody High School.

Buford High School football Coach Brandon Gill shared a photo of him with Coach Aspinwall to his X account writing:

"Unbelievably heart broken over the loss of our dear friend @CoachAwall ... He was truly as great as they come. Helluva human being. Would do anything for anyone. Amazing husband, father, teacher and coach. I’ll never forget you, brother! RIP Rick-Bo"

Christina Irimie: Beloved math teacher

Christina Irimie (Supplied)

Christina Irmie was part of the math department at Apalachee High School.

Students described the 53-year-old teacher as patient and caring.

Mason Schermerhorn

Family members tell FOX 5 that Mason Schemerhorn was 14-years-old.

Mason Schemerhorn

He was a freshman at Apalachee High School.

Christian Angulo

Freshman Christian Angulo was remembered by friends as a free spirit who loved to make others laugh. The 14-year-old was described as having a "chill" attitude, but was full of life and energy.

Christian Angulo

"I was just like, 'What's going on?' And then I checked the family group chat and there's my sister saying that there's a shooting at Apalache and that's how I was just like, 'This isn't real, this can't be happening,'" said Abner Sanz, who has been friends with 14-year-old Christian Angulo since middle school. "I started asking other people if it was true that he had passed away because I just wanted to know. I was in denial because you would never believe somebody that you knew would pass away just like that," Sanz said.

What we know about the Apalachee High School shooting

Four people, two teachers and two students, were killed in the shooting at the high school, which is located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. Nine other people were also injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators say the suspected shooter entered the building at around 10:20 a.m. and opened fire.

Law enforcement officers responded immediately and encountered the shooter, who dropped his weapon and surrendered.

Once in custody, the suspect was reportedly interviewed by investigators. A motive behind the shooting has not been revealed.

RELATED STORIES

All those transported to Northeast Georgia Health System's hospitals in Barrow and Braselton have been treated and released, officials said.