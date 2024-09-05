Apalachee High School student Christian Angulo 'was so loved by many'

article

Apalachee High School f reshman Christian Angulo was remembered by friends as a free spirit who loved to make others laugh. The 14-year-old was described as having a "chill" attitude, but was full of life and energy.

He was one of four people killed in Wednesday's mass shooting in Winder.

"I was just like, 'What's going on?' And then I checked the family group chat and there's my sister saying that there's a shooting at Apalache and that's how I was just like, 'This isn't real, this can't be happening,'" said Abner Sanz, who has been friends with 14-year-old Christian Angulo since middle school. "I started asking other people if it was true that he had passed away because I just wanted to know. I was in denial because you would never believe somebody that you knew would pass away just like that," Sanz said.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY REMEMBER FALLEN VICTIMS OF APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK:

"He was only 14 years old. He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring. He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected. We are truly heartbroken. He really didn’t deserve this," his oldest sister, Lisette Angulo, wrote on a GoFundMe account set up.

The family is asking for help with funeral expenses and for prayers.

Services for Angulo have not yet been announced.