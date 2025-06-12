DeKalb County proposes 2025 property tax increase amid rising values

The Brief DeKalb County proposes a property tax increase for 2025 due to rising property values, despite the overall millage rate remaining unchanged. The tentative millage rate is set at 12.427 mills, a 27.63% increase over the rollback rate, necessitating public hearings and formal announcement of the tax hike. Many homeowners with homestead exemptions will not see higher tax bills due to continued EHOST relief and base assessment exemptions.



DeKalb County officials have announced a proposed property tax increase for 2025, citing state law requirements following rising property values, even as the county's overall millage rate remains unchanged.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Governing Authority has tentatively set the 2025 millage rate at 12.427 mills, which is 2.690 mills higher than the calculated rollback rate of 9.737 mills. That represents a 27.63% increase over the rollback rate, prompting the legal requirement to advertise it as a property tax hike.

State law requires local governments to calculate a rollback rate — the rate that would generate the same revenue as the previous year without reassessments. Because the tentative rate exceeds that figure, the county must formally announce the increase and hold public hearings.

What you can do:

Three public hearings are scheduled at 178 Sams Street, Decatur (Multipurpose Room A1201):

Tuesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

Final approval of the millage rate is expected following the July 8 hearing.

Dig deeper:

While the proposed increase affects the General and Hospital Funds, officials note the total combined millage rate for all six of the county’s tax levies will remain at 20.81 mills, a level unchanged since 2015.

Officials emphasized that many DeKalb homeowners will not see higher county tax bills. Since 2021, those with homestead exemptions have received a 100% credit on General and Hospital Fund taxes through the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST), which will continue in 2025.

In addition to EHOST relief, qualified homeowners also benefit from a base assessment exemption designed to offset any increases in county taxes resulting from higher property assessments.