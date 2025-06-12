Georgia Bureau of Investigation probes death of woman in Rabun County Jail

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the death of Jacie Louise Harrison, who became unresponsive while in custody at Rabun County Detention Center. Harrison was arrested after attempting to enter homes without permission and was charged with obstruction and public drunkenness; she was uncooperative at the jail and later became unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were administered by detention staff and EMS, but Harrison was pronounced dead at the hospital; an autopsy is pending, and the investigation is ongoing.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an independent probe into the death of a 22-year-old woman who became unresponsive while in custody at the Rabun County Detention Center.

What we know:

According to the GBI, Jacie Louise Harrison of Clayton died on June 5, 2025, after being transported to a nearby hospital. Detention staff administered lifesaving measures at the jail before EMS arrived and continued efforts. Harrison was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance following the incident.

Earlier the same day, deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a woman attempting to enter homes without permission on Kingwood Drive in Clayton. Authorities said Harrison was armed with a stick and ignored several commands to drop it. A deputy used a Taser, but it reportedly had little to no effect. Harrison was arrested and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and public drunkenness.

Deputies said she remained uncooperative at the jail and was placed in a holding cell, where she later became unresponsive.

What we don't know:

An autopsy is pending. The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.