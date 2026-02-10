Dunwoody dog competing to become America's Favorite Pet

The Brief A Dunwoody dog named Cleo is competing in a national "America’s Favorite Pet" contest. Cleo is a 2-year-old husky–Finnish spitz mix adopted by local owners. Public voting is open once per day through March 12.



A dog from Dunwoody is competing on a national stage, hoping to earn the title of America’s Favorite Pet.

What we know:

Cleo, a 2-year-old female husky and Finnish spitz mix, was entered into the nationwide competition by her owners after they adopted her. They say the decision transformed Cleo’s life, and she has since grown into a confident, energetic dog who has captured the attention of fans well beyond Georgia.

Her owners say they never expected Cleo to resonate with so many people but are eager to keep the momentum going as the contest continues.

What you can do:

Public voting is open once per day through March 12. Click here if you would like to vote for Cleo.