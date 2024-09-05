Apalachee High's Cristina Irimie remembered as 'hero' educator, 'role model for our generations'

Cristina Irimie, a math teacher at Apalachee High School, was more than an educator. She was a beloved figure in the Romanian community of Gwinnett and Barrow counties, known for her passion for teaching and her commitment to preserving her heritage.

Father Nicolae Clempus, pastor of St. Mary’s Romanian Orthodox Church in Dacula, said teaching was not just a job for her, it was her life’s passion. She dedicated her life to both educate and uplift children both at her high school and in her Romanian immigrant community.

Irimie was among the victims of Wednesday’s deadly mass shooting that has shaken her close-knit community. Father Clempus expressed the shared grief of those who knew her.

"Sometimes, we look around, and we hear about tragedies happening. Well, this time, it happened to us. It's one of our people, and it's becoming very personal," he said.

Irimie’s loss is deeply felt within the Romanian community, where her presence was like that of a family member.

"The first thing you see is her big smile. She was always smiling," Father Clempus said.

Cristina Irimie (Supplied)

Having immigrated to the United States more than two decades ago, Irimie quickly became known for her vibrant personality and her ability to bring joy to those around her.

"And also, volunteering with the ladies in the church kitchen, always joking about things, always laughing with them. So, one of the first things everybody will tell you about her is that she was very joyful and happy," he recalled.

Irimie’s husband is currently grieving privately, overwhelmed by the loss of the woman he loved.

"He's definitely devastated and heartbroken. They were together all the time, having a very nice and beautiful family life," Father Clempus said.

Her impact, however, extends beyond her family. She left a lasting mark on the children in her community, not only as a math tutor but as the leader of a children’s traditional Romanian dance group, where she passed down her cultural heritage to the next generation.

"She was dedicated to children in everything she was doing," said Father Clempus.

Cristina Irimie (Supplied)

The pastor expressed disbelief over the circumstances of her death, particularly given Irimie’s devotion to education and the school community.

"It’s hard to accept, and it's almost impossible to find logic in it. There is no logic in this kind of tragedy," he said.

Despite the immense grief, Father Clempus vowed that Irimie’s legacy would endure.

"We consider her to be a hero," he said. "Somebody that we're going to remember and look to as a role model for our generations."

Though not related by blood, those in the Romanian community feel they have lost one of their own.