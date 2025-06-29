Summer patrols: How Sandy Springs police keep the Chattahoochee safe

The Brief As temperatures rise and more people come to the Chattahoochee River, Sandy Springs police are stepping up patrols to keep visitors safe. One of the patrol’s most watched spots is a large cliff often used to jump into the river below. But the cliff is private property, and it’s dangerous. Officers say drownings were a common issue before they started patrolling the water around the cliff. Now, they report no drownings.



As temperatures rise and more people come to the Chattahoochee River, Sandy Springs police are stepping up patrols to keep visitors safe.

Crews say they're trying to stop emergencies before they start.

What they're saying:



Officers like Sgt. Andrew Rausch and Officer Dustin Meyerhoff say they’re not just enforcing laws, they’re saving lives.

Sandy Springs police patrols the Chattahoochee River on June 28, 2025.

"So we’re looking for any disorderly people out here and any safety violations," said Sgt. Rausch.

"You might be a D1 swimmer, and still people out here underestimate the power of mother nature," Officer Meyerhoff added from behind the wheel of the patrol boat.

One of the patrol’s most watched spots is a large cliff often used to jump into the river below. But the cliff is private property, and it’s dangerous.

"And we’ll trespass them if they are there," said Rausch.

The officers say the area was once a hotspot for drownings, until patrols began 3 years ago.

"A couple drownings specifically where we’re going now to the jumping rock. Since we started, we haven’t had any drownings in this area of the river," said Rausch.

During FOX 5’s visit, two people were spotted on the cliff.

Two people on a privately owned cliff in the Chattahoochee River on June 28, 2025.

"Need y’all to get down! Appreciate it. It’s private property and they don’t want y’all up there," Rausch called out.

"We’ll hang out till you get down safely," he added.

"So to know that you’re out here making a difference and you’re able to possibly prevent a drowning, that’s what matters," Rausch added.

But cliffs aren’t the only concern. Life jacket violations are among the most common issues these officers see.

Georgia law requires anyone under 13 to wear a life jacket at all times while on the water.

"Ma’am, how old is she? 10? She’s got to wear her life jacket," Rausch said.

Kayakers in the Chattahoochee River on June 28, 2025.

What's next:

The Sandy Springs River Patrol Unit will remain on the water all summer long. Officers stress that anyone over the age of 13 should keep a life jacket within arm’s reach, and anyone younger should keep it on at all times.