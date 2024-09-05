Sister of Apalachee High School student Mason Schermerhorn: 'He loved everyone'

Apalachee High School student Mason Schermerhorn loved all things fun and games. That’s what family members say he enjoyed in his short 14 years of life.

"PS5, VR headset. He loved playing Roblox and Genshin," his sister, Alanna, recalled. "He just started learning to play the trumpet, and he did it because I play the trumpet. He said he wanted to be like me when he got older."

Alanna is remembering the happy times they shared together, now even more precious after her brother's life was taken away in a senseless act of violence on Wednesday morning.

Surrounded by friends, she wants the world to know about her little brother and to remember his infectious smile and laugh.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY REMEMBER FALLEN VICTIMS OF APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK:

"That he loved everyone, no matter what they had or what disabilities they had; he loved everyone for who they were," she said.

She said she lost a young sibling who exuded a big brother's energy.

"It’s going to be hard; it’s going to be different," she admitted.

In the small town, there has been no shortage of hugs or support over the past two days.

"It says that we're in it together and that means a lot because it means everyone. We’re looking out for each other," she said.

She hopes she can keep his memory alive, stay strong, and live life like he would want her to.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.