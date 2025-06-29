Norfolk Southern train derails in middle Georgia

article

A train derailed in Peach County early Sunday morning, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Peach County Sheriff's office said Norfolk Southern reported the derailment around 7 a.m. Sunday by calling 911.

Crews from Peach County and Byron responded to the incident in Powersville. That's just southwest of Macon.

Norfolk Southern crews were already there, according to deputies.

In total, 22 rail cars were involved in the derailment. No one was injured, according to deputies.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Norfolk Southern train car derailed in Peach County, Ga. on June 29, 2025. Courtesy Peach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said rain caused the derailment.

Dig deeper:

Norfolk Southern said the train was not carrying anything toxic.

What's next:

Powersville Road will be closed to through traffic between GA 247 and Highway 49 for the next few days because of the derailment.

The Source: Information and pictures in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 news by the Peach County Sheriff's Office.



