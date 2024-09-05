Apalachee Wildcats Coach Richard Aspinwall remembered by players as 'like family'

article

Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall was a math teacher and assistant football coach for the Apalachee Wildcats.

He was one of four people killed at Apalachee High School in Winder on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Aspinwall is the team's defensive coordinator, being hired in 2023.

"It's just so hard to think that somebody that you spent so much time with, because this is my second year with coach, but spending so much time, like family basically," said sophomore football player, Isaiah Hooks. "So, turning around, knowing that he's not going to be there."

He was previously at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. The Mountain View HS Athletics posted a heartfelt message on its Facebook page:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Mountain View High School teacher and coach Ricky Aspinwall, who lost his life at Apalachee High School today. Mountain View extends its deepest condolences to the entire Apalachee High School community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this tragic time."

The Rome native was also previously a teacher at Dunwoody High School.

Buford High School football Coach Brandon Gill shared a photo of him with Coach Aspinwall on his X account, writing:

"Unbelievably heart broken over the loss of our dear friend @CoachAwall ... He was truly as great as they come. Helluva human being. Would do anything for anyone. Amazing husband, father, teacher and coach. I’ll never forget you, brother! RIP Rick-Bo"

Services for Aspinwall have not yet been announced.