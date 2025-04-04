Near-record temps continue through Saturday, rain begins to move in Sunday

The Brief Record-breaking warmth could continue through Saturday, with highs nearing 90°F A cold front brings risk of heavy rain and severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening Much cooler temperatures arrive next week, with lows dropping into the 40s—and possibly 30s by midweek



As Atlanta experiences unseasonably warm temperatures heading into the weekend, forecasters are tracking a weather shift that could disrupt outdoor plans and bring a burst of cooler air next week.

What we know:

A ridge of high pressure across the Southeast has kept storm systems at bay in recent days, allowing for above-average warmth. That pattern has helped Atlanta set at least one temperature record this week, with another record possible before the weekend ends. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb near 90 degrees.

That pattern will break down this weekend, opening the door for a stalled cold front to finally move east. Rain and storms will arrive in Georgia on Sunday, with isolated strong to severe storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

The system currently producing storms across the Midwest will gradually shift east. While it will weaken somewhat before reaching Georgia, it could still produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Rain expected to arrive Sunday

Timeline:



Through Friday, the cold front remains stalled to the west, keeping the severe threat away from Georgia. On Saturday, the risk zone shifts slightly closer but remains confined mainly to western Alabama and areas farther west. Metro Atlanta is not under any severe weather threat on Saturday, though warm temperatures will continue.

By early Sunday morning, a few showers may begin to reach far northwest Georgia around sunrise. The main line of storms is expected to arrive closer to midday. As temperatures warm through the afternoon, the threat for severe weather increases, and storms will spread eastward into the evening.

Rain is expected to wrap up early Monday morning. After that, a cooler air mass will settle over the region, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures. Lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s are forecast from Monday through midweek. Some areas could see temperatures dip into the 30s by Wednesday morning, raising the potential for frost or even a light freeze.

Severe weather possible

What we don't know:

Forecasters are continuing to analyze new data to assess the full extent of Sunday’s severe weather potential. Specifically, it’s too early to determine whether tornadoes will be a threat in Georgia. As more data becomes available, the forecast will be fine-tuned.

Be prepared

Why you should care:

Sunday may not be a total washout, but outdoor plans could be interrupted by storms, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The possibility of isolated strong to severe storms means anyone spending time outdoors should monitor weather alerts closely.

The cooler air behind the front could also catch people off guard next week. While the warmth of this week might feel like spring has arrived for good, the return of 30s and 40s next week could threaten early plantings and bring the risk of frost or freezing in parts of North Georgia.