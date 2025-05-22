Mercedes-Benz establishing North American headquarters in Sandy Springs

The Brief The company will move up to 500 jobs to its existing Sandy Springs facility and designate Atlanta as its North American headquarters. Mercedes-Benz will also build a state-of-the-art research and development hub near its "1MB" campus, further strengthening its long-term presence in Georgia. Georgia leaders praised the expansion as a win for innovation and job creation, highlighting Atlanta’s growing role in the global automotive industry.



Mercedes-Benz will expand its footprint in Georgia by establishing its North American headquarters in metro Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. The move will bring up to 500 jobs to the existing "1MB" campus in Sandy Springs and includes a multi-million dollar investment in a new state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) facility nearby.

What we know:

The consolidation will unite several key corporate functions currently spread across the U.S., positioning Atlanta as the central hub for the automaker’s operations in North America. Mercedes-Benz aims to complete the transition by August 2026.

"Georgia continues to lead the way in the future of mobility and technical innovation, attracting world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz," Kemp said in a statement. "This expansion reinforces why our state remains the best for business and opportunity."

Mercedes-Benz currently employs around 800 people at its Sandy Springs facility, which opened in 2018. The expanded site will house sales, financial services, and corporate functions.

Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, said the decision to centralize in Atlanta will improve collaboration and responsiveness.

Local Leaders Welcome Expansion

What they're saying:

Local officials and economic development leaders praised the announcement, citing the economic impact and continued vote of confidence in the region.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul called Mercedes-Benz "outstanding corporate partners" and said the expansion represents a "wonderful opportunity" and "significant milestone."

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts called the move a testament to the county’s business-friendly climate and infrastructure.

Metro Atlanta Chamber President & CEO Katie Kirkpatrick said the expansion further solidifies the region’s role as a hub for innovation and talent.

Broader Economic Development Effort

Big picture view:

The project is the result of collaboration between the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the City of Sandy Springs, Select Fulton, Georgia Power, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber. The state’s economic development leaders credited long-standing partnerships and recent infrastructure investments for attracting the continued Mercedes-Benz commitment.