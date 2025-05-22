Driver accused of killing Henry County girl to appear in court for plea hearing

article

A driver charged with the killing of an 8-year-old Henry County girl is scheduled to be back in court for a plea hearing on Thursday.

Kaylee Andre is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care.

The backstory:

Officials say the deadly collision happened on Feb. 1, 2024 along Jackson Lake Road in Henry County, at the intersection of a private driveway.

Adalynn Pierce was hit by a Ford Fusion as she tried to board a stopped Henry County School bus, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers reported that the bus had its red flashing lights activated, along with the stop sign displayed on both the front and rear.

Pierce was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with life-threatening injuries. Two days later, officials announced that the girl had died from her injuries.

Adalynn Pierce (Courtesy of the family)

In a Facebook post, Pierce's family said her life mission was to help and pray for others, and she now gets to do so in the most heroic way by saving eight lives with organ donation and helping 75 children with tissue donations.

Dig deeper:

The deadly accident sparked the creation of House Bill 409, also known as Addy’s Law.

Addy's Law requires public schools to plan bus routes that avoid having students cross roads where the speed limit is higher than 40 miles per hour.

The law also makes the consequences harsher for drivers who pass a stopped school bus when children are getting on or off.

This action is now considered a serious crime, with a fine of at least $1,000 and the possibility of spending at least 12 months in jail upon conviction. If someone commits this offense more than once, their car's information will be sent to their insurance company.

What's next:

Andre is expected to be in court beginning at 9 a.m. for a plea hearing.