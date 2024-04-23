Addy's Law for school buses signed by Gov. Kemp in Georgia

article

State Representative Lauren Daniel (R-Locust Grove) stood alongside Gov. Brian Kemp today as he signed House Bill 409, also known as Addy’s Law.

This law is named after Adalynn Pierce, an eight-year-old girl from Henry County who tragically lost her life while crossing the road to catch her school bus. Adalynn's family, who attended the signing, thanked Rep. Daniel for her tireless efforts in getting this law passed.

"Today is an important day for Georgia as we work to keep our young students safe and honor the memory of a special little girl," said Rep. Daniel. "Addy’s Law is a big step forward in our commitment to protecting children in Georgia. I want to thank Governor Kemp and my fellow lawmakers for their support. I hope this new law will prevent other families from going through the same pain that the Pierce family and our community experienced with Addy's tragic and preventable loss."

Addy's Law requires public schools to plan bus routes that avoid having students cross roads where the speed limit is higher than 40 miles per hour.

The law also makes the consequences harsher for drivers who pass a stopped school bus when children are getting on or off.

This action is now considered a serious crime, with a fine of at least $1,000 and the possibility of spending at least 12 months in jail upon conviction. If someone commits this offense more than once, their car's information will be sent to their insurance company.

What happened to Adalynn Pierce

The 8-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while trying to get on a school bus on Jackson Lake Road in Henry County on Feb. 1, 2024. Troopers report that the bus had its red flashing lights activated, along with the stop sign displayed on both the front and rear.

Troopers identified the driver of the car as Kaylee Andre, 25. She was booked into the Henry County Jail on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care.

In a Facebook post, Addy's family said her life mission was to help and pray for others and she now gets to do so in the most heroic way by saving 8 lives with organ donation and helping 75 children with tissue donations.

After the little girl's death, her mother started a petition for the creation of a law that would require school buses to pick children up in their driveways so they wouldn't have to cross the street to board a school bus.