8-year-old girl dies after being struck by bar in Henry County, driver arrested

An 8-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car after getting off a school bus in Henry County, and the 25-year-old woman who investigators say is responsible has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Feb. 1 along Jackson Lake Road in Henry County, at the intersection of a private driveway. The young girl was hit by a Ford Fusion as she tried to board the stopped Henry County School bus, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers report that the bus had its red flashing lights activated, along with the stop sign displayed on both the front and rear.

The young girl was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with life-threatening injuries. Investigators announced on Saturday that the girl had died from her injuries.

Troopers identified the driver of the car as Kaylee Andre, 25. She was booked into the Henry County Jail on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading, and failure to exercise due care.

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.