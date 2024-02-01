Child struck by car while trying to get on Henry County school bus

An 8-year-old girl is in the hospital after troopers say she was hit by a car while attempting to get on the school bus.

It happened on Jackson Lake Road in Henry County, at the intersection of a private driveway. According to authorities, the young girl was struck by a Ford Fusion as she tried to get onto the stopped Henry County School bus. They say the bus had its red flashing lights activated, and the stop sign displayed to the front and rear.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 25-year-old woman, failed to stop and hit the 8-year-old as she was crossing the road.

The young girl was flown to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta with life-threatening injuries and was last listed in critical condition.

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.