Atlanta man caught with 29 pounds of marijuana at DC airport, officials say

The Brief An Atlanta man is in custody after customs officials say they caught him with a massive amount of marijuana at Washington Dulles International Airport. Investigators say they found 14 packages weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be around $90,000. Customs authorities say this was the second drug arrest at the Washington airport in less than a week.



An Atlanta man is facing criminal charges after customs officials say they caught him with 23 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

Authorities say 27-year-old Octavious Lamar Dozier was arrested while trying to take a flight from Washington, D.C. to the United Kingdom.

What we know:

Authorities with U.S. Customs and Border Protection tell FOX 5 that Dozier had attempted to board a flight traveling to Dublin, Ireland at Washington Dulles International Airport.

During a search of the checked baggage, investigators say customs agents found multiple vaccum-sealed packages in a hard-sided suitcase belonging to Dozier.

In total, investigators say they found 14 packages weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be around $90,000, but officials say the shipment "could have fetched two to three times more in Europe."

The Atlanta man was arrested at the departure gate.

Dig deeper:

Customs authorities say this was the second drug arrest at the Washington airport in less than a week.

Two days before Dozier was arrested, officers charged a Las Vegas woman heading to Germany after they reportedly found 59 pounds of marijuana in her baggage.

What's next:

Dozier is charged with transporting a controlled substance into the Commonwealth, and possession with intent to distribute, both felony charges.

He was turned into the custody of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.