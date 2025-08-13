Woman's body found off Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta

article

The Brief A woman was found dead Wednesday at 2084 Campbellton Road SW in southwest Atlanta. Officers discovered the victim unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating to determine the circumstances of her death.



Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a southwest Atlanta location Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to 2084 Campbellton Road SW in reference to an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found a woman who was not alert, conscious, or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

The department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have not released the woman’s identity or said whether foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.