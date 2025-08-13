Woman's body found off Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a southwest Atlanta location Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers responded to 2084 Campbellton Road SW in reference to an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found a woman who was not alert, conscious, or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
What we don't know:
The department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have not released the woman’s identity or said whether foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.