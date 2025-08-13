Expand / Collapse search

Woman's body found off Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 13, 2025 1:39pm EDT
The Brief

    • A woman was found dead Wednesday at 2084 Campbellton Road SW in southwest Atlanta.
    • Officers discovered the victim unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
    • The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is investigating to determine the circumstances of her death.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a southwest Atlanta location Wednesday. 

What we know:

Officers responded to 2084 Campbellton Road SW in reference to an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found a woman who was not alert, conscious, or breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

The department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have not released the woman’s identity or said whether foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information provided in an email from Atlanta Police Department. 

