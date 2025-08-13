Douglas County correctional officer charged in inmate assault case

article

The Brief Douglas County correctional officer Christian Nicholas Joe was arrested after investigators say he had a sexual relationship with a female inmate. Joe, employed for just 37 days, faces charges including sexual assault by a correctional officer, aggravated sodomy, and violation of oath of office. Sheriff Tim Pounds said the conduct will not be tolerated and ordered his investigators to handle the case.



What we know:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a tip on Aug. 11 about the alleged assault. An investigation determined that Officer Christian Nicholas Joe — who had been on the job for just 37 days — carried on the relationship while working at the facility.

Joe was arrested and charged with sexual assault by a correctional officer, aggravated sodomy, and violation of oath of office. He was booked into the Douglas County Adult Detention Center and denied bond during his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said all new hires undergo an extensive background check that includes a psychological evaluation, polygraph test, reference checks, a criminal history review, interviews, and verification of personal and work history.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Tim Pounds said he assigned his own investigators to the case to ensure prosecution, adding that misconduct of this kind will not be tolerated "under any circumstances."