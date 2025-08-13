Road closed in Stone Mountain area because of hole, officials say

article

A section of roadway has collapsed on Stonegate Industrial Boulevard in the Stone Mountain area, according to DeKalb County officials.

The Department of Public Works Roads and Drainage Division announced the incident at 4589 Stonegate Industrial Blvd., which is near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and North Hairston Road, and is urging the public to avoid the area.

No details have been released on the cause of the collapse or how long repairs may take.

MAP OF THE AREA